Earliest date revealed for reopening of partially closed Banbury town centre road

Motorists should expect traffic delays in the Banbury town centre after a partial road closure due to ongoing repairs from a burst water main.

The northbound lane of travel of North Bar Street (A361) in the Banbury town centre remains closed while officials with Thames Water work to complete the repairs to a burst water main. The burst water main was first reported last weekend on Saturday September 4.

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for the delay in fully reopening North Bar Street. Our engineers are carrying out investigations to assess any further damage to the road after the burst on Saturday.

"While we carry out this work, we’re keeping the northbound lane of the road closed to ensure the safety of our engineers and motorists. We expect this to be in place for another week.”