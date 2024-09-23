E-scooter rider arrested in Banbury after 'swinging at officers' and threatening to 'smash up the police station'
The 20-year-old man was stopped by the police on Warwick Road for using a privately owned e-scooter.
Police said he then unsuccessfully tried to escape but when caught he allegedly became aggressive toward the officers from the Banbury Neighbourhood Team.
After being caught, he reportedly attempted to attack the officers and made threats to smash up the police station.
A police spokesperson said: “The male was arrested and taken into custody at which point his attitude changed to be more apologetic.
"The male is being reported for driving without insurance.”
In Banbury, it is illegal to use privately owned e-scooters on the road or in public spaces as it's not possible to insure them.
Other areas have public hire schemes in place, which are covered by insurance and require the rider to upload a copy of their driving licence.