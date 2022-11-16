Dyslexic children's author from near Chipping Norton says book is her greatest achievement

The Lost Wish author Clare Anderson from near Chipping Norton with daughter Siena

Clare Anderson, who lives near Chipping Norton, was diagnosed with dyslexia at age 16 and struggled through her school years, even being told by a teacher that she would be lucky to ever hold down a job.

Now at age 47, Clare is the co-author of a Christmas-themed children's novel called The Lost Wish, which combines fantasy and wellbeing and is targeted at children aged between 5 and 11 years of age.

Clare said: "The publication of The Lost Wish is a real milestone for me - I would even say it was my greatest achievement. Despite having grown two successful businesses, my dyslexia and experience at school has always left me lacking confidence in my abilities.

Author Clare Anderson with The Lost Wish at Waterstones Banbury.

"I have the ideas, the creativity, the passion and drive to make things happen but I needed the support of others to bring the story to life. It just goes to show that with the right team around you, anything is possible!

"People with dyslexia often have amazing imaginations and are very successful in the arts and business. Steve Jobs, Richard Branson, Picasso and even Einstein were all believed to be dyslexic and they didn't let it hold them back.

"The Lost Wish is dedicated to all those children who struggle in school and know they have so much more to give."

The book is illustrated by former character animator from films like The Jungle Book and Guardians of the Galaxy Emma Kurran and sees a little girl named Siena step through a magical arch into Elfland with her dog Buddy and friend Gabi on a journey that’s filled with adventures, magic, and festive fun.

Advertisement

The editor of the book and former teacher at Bishop Loveday CoE Primary in Bodicote, Simon Crowther, said: “The Lost Wish’ is a modern festive fantasy adventure story with echoes of familiar fairy tales, favourite fables, and much-loved legends.

"It’s full of fascinating characters and remarkable events that teach children the importance of wellbeing, courage, compassion and self-belief."

The Lost Wish is available to purchase now from Waterstones in Banbury and online at sensoryretreats.com. The audiobook voiced by Simon Crowther can be found on Audible.