Duke of Gloucester visits Banbury area charity

June Burns, a patient at the Katharine House Hospice IPU unit meets HRH Duke of Gloucester (Submitted photo)

On Friday November 19, HRH The Duke of Gloucester met with staff, patients and volunteers to learn more about what the hospice does, as well as its recent partnership with Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

During his visit, HRH met with service users enjoying an arts therapy session at the day hospice’s ‘Living Well’ service, as well as patients receiving care in the Inpatient Unit.

His Royal Highness also officially launched the hospice’s ‘Celebration Tree’ – a specially commissioned rose tree, situated on the hospice wall, that celebrates the lives of loved ones. Family and friends can sponsor a leaf or a rose in bronze, silver or gold for a year-long dedication, which gives people the chance to celebrate happy memories, as well as raise money for people affected by life limiting illnesses.

Sir Tim Jenner, chair of board of directors for Katharine House, HRH The Duke of Gloucester, and Trevor Johnson CEO for Katharine House Hospice (submitted photo)

Trevor Johnson, chief executive of Katharine House Hospice, said: “We were immensely proud to celebrate our landmark year with the help of The Duke of Gloucester, as well as being able to pay tribute to the staff and volunteers who work so tirelessly to support our local community.

“Thirty years ago, Diana, Princess of Wales officially opened Katharine House Hospice, and so we were delighted to mark our anniversary in this way. Since its launch, the hospice has met the emotional, physical and medical needs of tens of thousands of people affected by life-limiting illnesses and we look forward to many more years to come.”

Jason Dorsett, chief finance officer at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - which manages the clinical services at Katharine House – said: “We were all incredibly pleased and proud to demonstrate to The Duke of Gloucester the way that OUH and Katharine House Hospice work together to provide excellent, compassionate care.

“We will continue to co-operate and collaborate to ensure we can help and support more people.”