Duchess of Cornwall hosts magical Christmas visit for Banbury boy cared for by hospice charity and his family
The Duchess of Cornwall hosted a magical Christmas visit to Clarence House for three children from Oxfordshire, including 10-year-old Nathan Best, from Banbury and his family, who are cared for by Helen & Douglas House.
Children with life shortening conditions who are cared for by Helen & Douglas House were invited along with children from Roald Dahl’s Marvelous Children’s charity, to Clarence House to decorate the Christmas tree and join Her Royal Highness for lunch at her London home. Covid precautions were taken to keep everyone safe by having a lateral flow test before the visit and most people wore masks.
As an extra special surprise this year, the children received a performance by the Band of the Welsh Guards as well as a festive video message from Mr. Tumble. Last year, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Her Royal Highness was keen to continue her annual tradition in some form. Therefore, the event took place virtually with children and families supported by Helen & Douglas House joining via video link.
Her Royal Highness became patron of Helen & Douglas House in 2007 and this was the 15th time that families supported by the charity, along with hospice staff, have been invited to decorate the Clarence House Christmas tree.
The children met The Duchess’ Assistant Equerry, Captain Edward Andersen from the Welsh Guards, who let them try on his bearskin and he carefully placed some of the ornaments on the tree with his sword, to cheers of delight. Other children placed the decorations on the tree with Her Royal Highness.
After lunch Her Royal Highness gave the children some festive party bags and as an extra surprise Mr Tumble gave the children a Christmas message via a video link. As the families left Clarence House they were treated to a wonderful performance of ‘We wish you a merry Christmas’ by the Band of the Welsh Guards.
Nathan mum, Jenny Best, said: "We have a tough year ahead of us regarding Nathan's health. Helen & Douglas House has helped us every step of the way with support and kindness. Today was Amazing, yet again giving us another wonderful memory to hold on to in dark times."
Nathan said: "I got to sing again and everyone clapped. It was the best day ever."
Clare Periton, chief executive of Helen & Douglas House, said: "The children and families had such a magical time. It is such a great privilege to have The Duchess of Cornwall as our patron it was so wonderful to be able to visit Clarence House again this year. For our families Christmas is a time when they can make precious memories which they will treasure forever, and this will certainly be one that they will always remember."
If you would like to help local terminally ill children this Christmas, you can donate to the Helen & Douglas House Christmas appeal using the following web link: https://www.helenanddouglas.org.uk/christmas-appeal-2021/