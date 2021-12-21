Duchess of Cornwall hosts magical Christmas visit for Banbury boy cared for by hospice charity and his family

Jenny, Stuart and Nathan Best at a Christmas event hosted by The Duchess of Cornwall (Submitted photo from Helen & Douglas House Hospice charity)

Children with life shortening conditions who are cared for by Helen & Douglas House were invited along with children from Roald Dahl’s Marvelous Children’s charity, to Clarence House to decorate the Christmas tree and join Her Royal Highness for lunch at her London home. Covid precautions were taken to keep everyone safe by having a lateral flow test before the visit and most people wore masks.

As an extra special surprise this year, the children received a performance by the Band of the Welsh Guards as well as a festive video message from Mr. Tumble. Last year, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Her Royal Highness was keen to continue her annual tradition in some form. Therefore, the event took place virtually with children and families supported by Helen & Douglas House joining via video link.

Her Royal Highness became patron of Helen & Douglas House in 2007 and this was the 15th time that families supported by the charity, along with hospice staff, have been invited to decorate the Clarence House Christmas tree.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten-year-old Banbury boy, Nathan Best, presents flowers to the Duchess of Cornwall with Clare Periton, the CEO of Helen & Douglas House hospice (photo submitted by the hospice)

The children met The Duchess’ Assistant Equerry, Captain Edward Andersen from the Welsh Guards, who let them try on his bearskin and he carefully placed some of the ornaments on the tree with his sword, to cheers of delight. Other children placed the decorations on the tree with Her Royal Highness.

After lunch Her Royal Highness gave the children some festive party bags and as an extra surprise Mr Tumble gave the children a Christmas message via a video link. As the families left Clarence House they were treated to a wonderful performance of ‘We wish you a merry Christmas’ by the Band of the Welsh Guards.

Nathan mum, Jenny Best, said: "We have a tough year ahead of us regarding Nathan's health. Helen & Douglas House has helped us every step of the way with support and kindness. Today was Amazing, yet again giving us another wonderful memory to hold on to in dark times."

Nathan said: "I got to sing again and everyone clapped. It was the best day ever."

Nathan Best, aged 10 from Banbury, with The Duchess’ Assistant Equerry, Captain Edward Andersen (Submitted photo from the Helen & Douglas House Hospice charity)

Clare Periton, chief executive of Helen & Douglas House, said: "The children and families had such a magical time. It is such a great privilege to have The Duchess of Cornwall as our patron it was so wonderful to be able to visit Clarence House again this year. For our families Christmas is a time when they can make precious memories which they will treasure forever, and this will certainly be one that they will always remember."