Drop-in exhibition for new housing development near Banbury area village draws 100 people

King's Sutton Parish Council hosted a public exhibition for developers Rectory Homes to talk about their proposed housing development coming to the outskirts of the village (Image from King's Sutton PC website)

Around 100 residents of King’s Sutton parish attended the drop-in exhibition held in late August to showcase Rectory Homes’ proposed new housing development on the outskirts of the village.

Two representatives of Rectory Homes and a representative from Glanville, the developer’s flood risk and drainage consultant were on hand to hear the views of local residents.

Some of those who attended were broadly in favour of the outline proposal, citing support for the plan to make 15 affordable homes available. Those 15 dwellings would be split into different types of affordable housing, which included four dwellings made available under the government’s new First Homes Scheme, which maintains their price at 70 per cent of market value in perpetuity, eight affordable rented homes and three shared ownership homes.

Other people who attended voiced objections to the scheme. Some of the concerns of people who attended included: increased risk of flooding, encroachment into the countryside and traffic in and out of the site, both during the construction phase and in the longer term.

The parish council released a few details of how the developers responded to the concerns voiced from local residents.

The company also said: “Currently, Thames Water [is] assessing the impact of the proposed development on the existing foul sewer network and… if the findings of this assessment conclude that the existing system has insufficient capacity to accommodate the development, then [it] will undertake upgrade works on [its] sewer to provide sufficient capacity for the proposed development and rectify existing issues within the area of affected public sewer.”

Officials with Rectory Homes provided questionnaires to those people who wished to put their views in writing. The company says it will let the parish council have summary of their responses in due course.

The company also said its planning application is not likely to be submitted until the end of September, and has undertaken to provide responses to the parish council’s own questions soon.