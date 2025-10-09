A country lane in a village near Banbury will be restricted to motorists for three days this month (October).

Waters Lane, which runs from Middleton Cheney to Banbury Lane (B4525), will be closed to allow the safe installation of a boundary box.

The road will be closed from the junction with Slade Leas in the village all the way to the junction with Banbury Lane.

The temporary traffic order will come into place on Tuesday, October 28, and will continue to be in force for a period of eighteen months; however, it is only expected to last until Thursday, October 30.

Signs indicating the exact length and details of the closure will be in place at either entrance to Waters Lane.

West Northamptonshire Council has advised drivers to use Main Road, High Street, and Chacombe Road to get to Banbury Lane as a diversion route.

For more information about the road closure, visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/notice/traffic-and-roads/68e645f708c158eed4faf2ac