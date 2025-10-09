Drivers warned of road closure on country lane near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 9th Oct 2025, 09:49 BST
A country lane in a village near Banbury will be restricted to motorists for three days this month (October).

Waters Lane, which runs from Middleton Cheney to Banbury Lane (B4525), will be closed to allow the safe installation of a boundary box.

The road will be closed from the junction with Slade Leas in the village all the way to the junction with Banbury Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The temporary traffic order will come into place on Tuesday, October 28, and will continue to be in force for a period of eighteen months; however, it is only expected to last until Thursday, October 30.

A country lane near Banbury will close for an expected three days this month to allow the installation of a boundary box.placeholder image
A country lane near Banbury will close for an expected three days this month to allow the installation of a boundary box.

Signs indicating the exact length and details of the closure will be in place at either entrance to Waters Lane.

West Northamptonshire Council has advised drivers to use Main Road, High Street, and Chacombe Road to get to Banbury Lane as a diversion route.

For more information about the road closure, visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/notice/traffic-and-roads/68e645f708c158eed4faf2ac

Related topics:DriversBanburyWest Northamptonshire Council
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice