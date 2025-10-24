Drivers warned of closure on road going through village near Brackley

By Jack Ingham
Published 24th Oct 2025, 11:24 BST
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
A road going through a village near Brackley is set to close for three days next month (November).

Station Road in Helmdon will be closed to traffic from the junction of Wappenham Road to the junction of Church Street.

The temporary closure will come into force on Wednesday, November 12, and is expected to last for three days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the order can be extended for up to 18 months if necessary.

A section of Station Road in Helmdon will be closed to traffic for three days in November.placeholder image
A section of Station Road in Helmdon will be closed to traffic for three days in November.

The closure order has been put into place so that work crews can safely replace a stop tap in the area.

Drivers have been advised to use an alternative route following Station Road, A4525, Banbury Road, Magpie Road, Helmdon Road, and Sulgrave Road.

There will be signs displaying the exact length and times of the closure in place around Station Road in Helmdon.

For more infomation about this traffic closure or for other closures in West Northamptonshire, visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/notice/traffic-and-roads/68fa38f8e0e669752f3dd78e

Related topics:DriversBrackleyStation Road
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice