Drivers warned of closure on road going through village near Brackley

A road going through a village near Brackley is set to close for three days next month (November).

Station Road in Helmdon will be closed to traffic from the junction of Wappenham Road to the junction of Church Street.

The temporary closure will come into force on Wednesday, November 12, and is expected to last for three days.

However, the order can be extended for up to 18 months if necessary.

The closure order has been put into place so that work crews can safely replace a stop tap in the area.

Drivers have been advised to use an alternative route following Station Road, A4525, Banbury Road, Magpie Road, Helmdon Road, and Sulgrave Road.

There will be signs displaying the exact length and times of the closure in place around Station Road in Helmdon.

For more infomation about this traffic closure or for other closures in West Northamptonshire, visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/notice/traffic-and-roads/68fa38f8e0e669752f3dd78e