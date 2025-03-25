Drivers advised to plan ahead as A421 near Brackley closes for three consecutive weekends

By Jack Ingham
Published 25th Mar 2025, 11:27 BST

Drivers have been advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys because the A421 near Brackley will be closed for three consecutive weekends.

The A421 will be closed in both directions between the junctions for Mixbury and Finmere.

It will be closed so highway teams can carry out work, including utility installation, cross-carriageway ducting and verge clearing using vacuum excavation.

The closures will run from 8am on Saturday until 5:30am on Monday.

The A421 near Brackley will be closed for three consecutive weekends.placeholder image
The A421 near Brackley will be closed for three consecutive weekends.

They will come into place this weekend from Saturday, March 29 until Monday March 31.

The closures will continue from Saturday April 5 until Monday April 7 and run again from Saturday April 12 until Monday April 14.

For more information, visit: https://www.brackleynorthants-tc.gov.uk/

