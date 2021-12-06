Driver stopped for clipping a kerb in Banbury is arrested for drugs use

Roads police patrolling the M40 stopped a car when it clipped the kerb and ended up arresting the driver for drugs use.

By Roseanne Edwards
The police test that showed a positive drugs result. A driver was arrested

The incident happened on Sunday evening at the Banbury junction of the motorway after an officer saw the offender's car clip the kerb. The driver was asked to provide a drug wipe which showed positive for cannabis and cocaine.

The motorist was arrested.

Thames Valley Police Roads Policing unit tweeted: "Last night officer stopped a vehicle at Junction 11 of the M40 on the southbound on slip after witnessing the vehicle clip the kerb. Driver provided a positive drug wipe for Cannabis and Cocaine. Driver was arrested. #itsnotworththerisk #opholly #Oxoncshift #P5739."