Driver sent to hospital after single-vehicle collision near Banbury area village

South Northamptonshire Police attended a single-vehicle collision on the B4525 just outside Banbury late last night, Saturday January 15.

By News Reporter
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 11:07 am

The collision, which happened near MIddleton Cheney, sent the driver to hospital with cuts and bruises.

The collision also left the B4525 temporarily closed last night while the vehicle was recovered by emergency services.

No further details were immediately available.

South Northamptonshire Police attended a single-vehicle collision on the B4525 just outside Banbury late last night, Saturday January 15. (photo from South Northants Police Sgt Tweet)
