Driver sent to hospital after single-vehicle collision near Banbury area village
South Northamptonshire Police attended a single-vehicle collision on the B4525 just outside Banbury late last night, Saturday January 15.
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 11:07 am
The collision, which happened near MIddleton Cheney, sent the driver to hospital with cuts and bruises.
The collision also left the B4525 temporarily closed last night while the vehicle was recovered by emergency services.
No further details were immediately available.