Driver 'lucky' after car partially overturns in ditch during collision off M40 near Banbury

Firefighters from Banbury, Bicester and Kidlington Fire Stations attended the road traffic collision between junctions 10 and 11 on the M40 J10-11.

The car left the carriageway and ended up in the ditch with the driver lucky to suffer only minor injuries. The driver was treated by South Central Ambulance Service on scene.

Thames Valley Police closed one lane of traffic while emergency services resolved the incident.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Driver 'lucky to only suffer minor injuries' after single-vehicle collision on M40 near Banbury late last night, Thursday January 13. (Photo from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Facebook page)

Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue issues the following public safety message after the collision on Facebook: "We have seen an increase in road traffic collisions lately with the winter conditions, please drive carefully."