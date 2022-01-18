Driver escapes injury after single-vehicle collision involving lorry near Banbury area village
A single-vehicle collision involving a lorry happened just outside Banbury this afternoon, Tuesday January 18.
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 5:22 pm
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 5:24 pm
Northamptonshire Police attended the single-vehicle collision involving a lorry coming off the road into a ditch. The collision happened around 1.50pm this afternoon (Tuesday January 18) on B4525 Banbury Lane near Middleton Cheney.
The driver of the lorry escaped injuries from the collision.