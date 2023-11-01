Drag queen show organised to raise much-needed funds for preschool near Banbury

A drag queen show and bingo night have been organised to raise much-needed funds for the Kings Sutton Preschool.

Scarlett Flare will perform a 40-minute drag queen show at the Kings Sutton Millennium Hall on Saturday November 11.

Alongside the Warwick-based drag queen, the night will feature four games of bingo, free snacks, and nibbles, with the option to buy food and alcoholic drinks provided by the Butchers Arms.

The event has been organised to raise money for the preschool, as government funding does not match the costs of running the preschool.

Chair of the Kings Sutton Preschool committee Emma Watts said: “The local government funding only covers about 65 per cent of outgoings, and we believe the current funding is not sufficient or reflective of the level of personal care required to look after young children.

“The preschool has received an outstanding grade from Ofsted for the past three inspections, but due to our financial challenges, we rely upon our committee members, the community, and local businesses for support in fundraising and sponsorship.

“We have been attempting to increase our fundraising and are now offering later opening times until 4pm and as of January 2024, we will change our enrollment age from two-year-olds to 18-month-olds to help increase our profitability and keep our amazing preschool running.”

Doors open at 7pm and tickets are £25 with 10% off for groups of four. The event is open to over 18s only and has free onsite parking.