Double link to D-Day landings for Banbury pensioner

While the world marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day today, Thursday, Margaret Mumby from Banbury will be celebrating her 91st birthday.

Known as Peggy, Margaret’s links to the pivotal Allied offensive of World War Two do not end there though as her late husband was among the men who stormed the French beaches in 1944.

She had no idea that on her 16th birthday, a 17-year-old Gerald Mumby was in an amphibious armoured vehicle at Gold Beach in Normandy following up the initial infantry assault as a telegraphist in the Royal Navy. She said: “I was 16 and I woke up that morning to my mother shouting they had landed in France so that started my day off, I went to work, came back and they reported on the radio what was going on.”

Peggy said her birthday will always be linked to the D-Day landings and her late husband’s involvement.

After training in Scotland and Skegness, Gerald was part of the 1st Battalion of Dorset Regiment which sailed to France from Bournemouth in 1944. At around 8.30am he was in a vehicle with three other men, a captain, a brigadier and a petty officer to continue the offensive.

They had to wait for the dunes to be cleared of mines before heading into enemy territory towards Bayeux, telling the ships where to bombard the Nazis, before being sent home.

Gerald and Peggy met while he was on leave in their hometown of Derby, enjoying multiple trips to the cinema, but they did not see each other again until he returned from serving in the Far East in 1946.

They eventually married in 1951 and had three children together, plus four grand-children.

Gerald was awarded the Chevalier de L’Ordre National de la Legion D’Honneur in 2015 shortly before he died at the age of 90.

Events across the country will be marking the anniversary of D-Day, seen as a crucial part of the Allied forces’ victory in the Second World War.