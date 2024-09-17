Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There’s crafty Halloween fun at Lock 29, Banbury when Oxford Doodle Club brings fun with the Ghostbusters crew next month.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club is hoping to get its Banbury audience of children and parents to enjoy a cinema experience with a twist - letting their spooky side out during a fun crafting event. All kinds of crafts can be enjoyed, from drawing to crochet and origami.

Mat Roff, co-founder of Oxford Doodle Club said: "Do you ever find yourself knitting, doodling or working on a creative project while watching a film at home? We do it all the time and this time, we want to do it with friends! So bring your sketchbooks, iPads, that half-way-done crochet scarf or those unfinished origami animals and get into the Halloween spirit with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be watching the cult classic, Ghostbusters - a fun 80s film starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis as scientists Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, and Egon Spengler who start a ghost-catching business in New York City. This film is PG-rated so children are welcome but as always, please come with your parents.

Egon Spengler, Ray Stanz and Dr Peter Venkman (Harold Ramis, Dan Ackroyd and Bill Murray) - the scientists in Ghostbusters with their infamous Proton Packs

“There’s no need to worry if you don't have a creative project in mind – there will be plenty of materials and inspiration available to get you started,” said Mat.

“There will be lots of opportunity to connect with people and a chance to share what you've been working on. As a ticket holder you will also receive a discount from some Lock29 vendors and be able to eat/drink within the cinema area.”

It all takes place on Saturday, October 26 from 2 - 6pm. Film starts at 3pm.

The event timetable is:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxford Doodle Club will be giving plenty of tips and instruction on how to make the best of 'doodling' crafts to enjoy along with the Ghostbusters film

2pm - 2.45pm : Get settled in, pick up some snacks, get creating!

3pm - 4.45pm : Ghostbusters film

4.45pm - 6pm : Share your creations, grab more food, chat to fellow creatives.

If you have any questions or you require any more information, then please email [email protected]

The Halloween special event takes place at Lock 29, Banbury on October 26

Ghostbusters was released in 1984 to critical acclaim and became a cultural phenomenon. It was praised for its blend of comedy, action, and horror. It earned $282.2 million during its initial run, making it the second-highest-grossing film of 1984 in the United States and Canada, and the then-highest-grossing comedy ever.