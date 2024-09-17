Doodle Club plans a crafty Halloween event in Banbury with the Ghostbusters crew
The club is hoping to get its Banbury audience of children and parents to enjoy a cinema experience with a twist - letting their spooky side out during a fun crafting event. All kinds of crafts can be enjoyed, from drawing to crochet and origami.
Mat Roff, co-founder of Oxford Doodle Club said: "Do you ever find yourself knitting, doodling or working on a creative project while watching a film at home? We do it all the time and this time, we want to do it with friends! So bring your sketchbooks, iPads, that half-way-done crochet scarf or those unfinished origami animals and get into the Halloween spirit with us.
“We will be watching the cult classic, Ghostbusters - a fun 80s film starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis as scientists Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, and Egon Spengler who start a ghost-catching business in New York City. This film is PG-rated so children are welcome but as always, please come with your parents.
“There’s no need to worry if you don't have a creative project in mind – there will be plenty of materials and inspiration available to get you started,” said Mat.
“There will be lots of opportunity to connect with people and a chance to share what you've been working on. As a ticket holder you will also receive a discount from some Lock29 vendors and be able to eat/drink within the cinema area.”
It all takes place on Saturday, October 26 from 2 - 6pm. Film starts at 3pm.
The event timetable is:
2pm - 2.45pm : Get settled in, pick up some snacks, get creating!
3pm - 4.45pm : Ghostbusters film
4.45pm - 6pm : Share your creations, grab more food, chat to fellow creatives.
If you have any questions or you require any more information, then please email [email protected]
- Ghostbusters was released in 1984 to critical acclaim and became a cultural phenomenon. It was praised for its blend of comedy, action, and horror. It earned $282.2 million during its initial run, making it the second-highest-grossing film of 1984 in the United States and Canada, and the then-highest-grossing comedy ever.
