‘Don’t get married too young’ – Banbury couple married 69 years give advice this Valentine's Day

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the team at Care UK’s Seccombe Court, on Gardner Way, arranged a romantic meal for couple Denis and Muriel Gage, aged 96 and 97.

Encouraged to reminisce over their 69 years of marriage, they gave their advice to young couples – ‘don’t get married too young’.

The special celebration included a three-course meal prepared by the home’s Head Chef and the lounge was decorated with banners and balloons. The happy couple reminisced about their early days together.

Denis was born in Walthamstow and Muriel was born in Southend-on-Sea, but they both grew up in Chingford, Essex. They met at a youth club run by Chingford Congregational Church which is now called Chingford United Reformation Church and were part of a large group of friends.

After being friends for some time, Denis asked Muriel if she liked ‘old-time dancing’ and then he took her dancing on their first date.

The couple got married at the same church where they met, with an intimate ceremony and reception with friends and family. Denis said he couldn’t remember much from the day as he ‘only had eyes on one person’.

Denis was in the army when the couple met and later worked as a sheet metal worker, for the gas board and finally in banking and Muriel was a primary school teacher for over 20 years.

Denis and Muriel were keen hillwalkers and climbed Snowdon, taking the Crib Goch route, later in life. Many people congratulated them on how well they did, and the couple were amused as they had not realised how many miles they had travelled with such ease.

Denis and Muriel settled in Theydon Bois where they had two daughters, Corinne and Elaine. They also have four grandchildren, and the family all visit the couple regularly at Seccombe Court.

Wojciech Kuczkowski, General Manager at Seccombe Court said: “It was wonderful to celebrate Denis and Muriel’s 69 years of marriage this Valentine’s Day. We could all learn a thing or two from their happy marriage and it was a great opportunity for them to reminisce.

“Love is truly in the air at Seccombe Court, many of the other residents have shared stories about their own wedding day as well as shared their wisdom on marriage. It was lovely to hear everyone’s happy memories and celebrate and celebrate all these long and happy marriages.

“We’d like to thank Denis and Muriel for sharing their story – happy Valentine’s Day to the incredible couple!”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Seccombe Court incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The home provides full-time residential care, dementia care and respite care.