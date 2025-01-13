Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Domestic abuse survivors in the Banbury and Bicester areas are to be given greater social housing priority by Cherwell District Council.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Survivors of domestic abuse, veterans and homeless people in Oxfordshire will be given greater social housing priority, it was decided last week. Cherwell District Council unanimously voted to approve its new Housing Allocation Scheme at its executive meeting last Monday.

The Housing Allocation Scheme outlines how the council will allocate social housing and who gets priority to ensure that those in the greatest need get access to social housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main changes outlined in the new scheme include the creation of a new banding for survivors of domestic abuse, an increase in priority for those who are homeless and additional preference to those covered by the armed forces covenant.

Those subject to domestic abuse will receive help to obtain social housing from Cherwell District Council. Library picture by Getty

The new band two category will mean domestic abuse survivors who do not want to stay in a refuge or temporary accommodation can choose to stay in their current home, with appropriate safeguards in place, until they secure more appropriate housing through the housing register.

Certain members of the armed forces with urgent housing needs can have housing directly allocated, with members being able to register regardless of when they served.

Other changes include increasing the priority for statutory homeless households and increasing the household assets/income cap from £60,000 to £80,000 for those who require homes with more than three bedrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September 2024, around 2050 households were on the waiting list for social housing. The council lets around 550 properties a year.

The council transferred its housing stock, now owned by Sanctuary Housing Group, meaning its social housing is owned by registered providers.