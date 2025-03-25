Dog owners invited to join community dog walk in Banbury next month

Banbury's second annual community dog walk will take place next month.

The annual Banbury BID community dog walk will take place on Sunday, April 13.

Dog owners and their pets are invited to meet outside Lock29 at 10:15am for a prompt 10:30am start.

The scenic walk will take participants around Spiceball Park, giving the owners a chance to socialise while the dogs enjoy playing.

Ollie Phipps of Banbury BID said: "We were overjoyed by the success of last year's Community Dog Walk and are eagerly anticipating welcoming even more dog owners and their beloved pets this year.

“It's a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate our canine companions, and support local businesses."

Every person who registers to attend the walk will receive a goodie bag with offers and discounts from a variety of Banbury businesses.

All dogs that attend will receive a special dog treat to enjoy during or after the walk.

To register attendance at the community dog walk, visit: here.