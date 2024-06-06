Dog owners invited to join Banbury's second community dog walk
and live on Freeview channel 276
Banbury BID, in partnership with Castle Quay, has arranged a day of dog activities to take place on Saturday, June 15.
All local dog lovers are invited to join the walk that sets off from People's Park at 10:30am.
It will take roughly 20 to 30 minutes, and anyone who registers before 5pm on June 11 will receive a free goody bag.
The walk will finish at Castle Quay, which is hosting a dog-friendly day from 11am until 3pm.
This will include a free stunt dog show featuring famous dogs from TV and films, as well as a free dog agility and play course.
There will also be goodie bags, a dog photographer, dog training tips and a chance to win a £25 gift card.
The walk has been sponsored by professional dog walking company Walking Pawz and natural dog treat business LCA Pet Supplies.