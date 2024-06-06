Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dog owners have been invited to take part in Banbury’s second ever community dog walk later this month.

Banbury BID, in partnership with Castle Quay, has arranged a day of dog activities to take place on Saturday, June 15.

All local dog lovers are invited to join the walk that sets off from People's Park at 10:30am.

It will take roughly 20 to 30 minutes, and anyone who registers before 5pm on June 11 will receive a free goody bag.

The walk will finish at Castle Quay, which is hosting a dog-friendly day from 11am until 3pm.

This will include a free stunt dog show featuring famous dogs from TV and films, as well as a free dog agility and play course.

There will also be goodie bags, a dog photographer, dog training tips and a chance to win a £25 gift card.