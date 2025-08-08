Dog left with injuries after being attacked by another dog in Banbury
A dog was left with minor injuries after being attacked by another dog on a residential street in Banbury.
Police are asking for witnesses to the dog attack to get in contact with them.
The incident occurred at around 1pm on Sunday, August 3, on Causeway in Grimsbury.
The dog that was attacked is thankfully now recovering from its injuries at home.
Anyone who witnesses the incident is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote the reference number 43250393084.