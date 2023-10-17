District council launches new £45,000 grant to help Banbury community groups fight food poverty

Cherwell District Council has launched a new £45,000 grant available to Banbury community groups to help residents through the cost of living crisis.

The Community Food Grants are available to not-for-profit groups that provide food for those in need or organise activities like cooking, gardening, or nutrition education.

Groups can apply for a grant of up to £3,000 to use on their community food projects. Applicants don’t need to be currently offering food provision to apply, and they can use the grant to create a food-related service.

Cllr Phil Chapman, portfolio holder for healthy and safe communities, said: “We are committed to working with local partners across the district to ensure that those in Cherwell do not go hungry, everyone has the right to proper nutrition.

“We encourage groups across Cherwell to take advantage of this opportunity to develop and expand what they offer to our communities and help those in need.”