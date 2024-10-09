District council for Banbury marks Black History Month by celebrating first black councillors' achievements
Cllr Dr Chukwudi Okeke made history when he became district councillor in 2022 and chairman of Cherwell District Council in 2024.
Growing up in Amaokpala, in eastern Nigeria, Cllr Okeke was inspired to follow a political path by his parents who were involved in local politics.
Cllr Okeke said: “I must say that my upbringing exposed me to the value of empathy and helped to foster my ambition for a leadership role.”
In 2006, the councillor left Nigeria to study engineering at Oxford Brookes University and moved to Banbury after gaining his PhD.
Speaking about his journey and becoming the district council’s first black councillor and chairman, he said: “It’s an honour of a lifetime to be elected as the first black councillor and chairman of Cherwell District Council, and it is my privilege to represent the district.
“I am so thankful to those who have paved the way for me to be where I am today.”
As well as his role in the district council Cllr Okeke is also an elected councillor on Banbury Town Council, where he has spearheaded several community iniatives.
Cllr Okeke said: “Local government shares huge responsibilities in building a cohesive society, and I wanted to be involved in helping to build a community where everyone is valued.”
The councillor says he has a strong desire to create a healthy society for everyone, regardless of gender, ethnicity, religion, sexuality or social background.
He said: “Often in a field of competing views, the voices of minorities are buried at best, and at worst their contributions tend to be ignored or sidelined. Representation in local government is crucial in building a more equal society.
“Our council serves a diverse community, and having a representation that reflects our community will lead to more informed decision-making and ultimately a healthier society.”
Since Cllr Okeke was elected in 2022, further local history has been made with the election of Cllr Becky Clarke MBE as the council’s first-ever black female councillor.
