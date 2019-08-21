Distinguished guest at Banbury Rotary Club

Banbury Rotary Club were honoured last week to receive a very special guest for their regular lunch time meeting.

Former president of the club, Reg Charles served in 1982/3 before moving away from Banbury to be near his daughter.

Reg was invited to unveil a plaque on the remaining Crowley Barracks in Oxford, where he trained back in 1940’s on joining the Army.

At nearly 97 he is one of the oldest veterans still living. He recently attended the commemorations of the 75th D-Day Anniversary.

Current president Rotarian Surinder Dhesi said “ It was a great honour to meet a great man who has served his country proud and made it safer for the rest of us.’’