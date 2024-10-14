A computer aided aerial view of how the new station road layout will look like when it is completed next year

Commuters and travellers should plan ahead and leave plenty of time for their journeys from next week, as diversions to Banbury Rail Station are imposed.

Diversions to the station will be put in place from Tramway Road next Thursday (October 24) in preparation for work starting to improve the station’s facilities and the nearby road layout.

Oxfordshire County Council (OCC) is improving access to the station by building a new route linking Tramway Road with Station Approach Road and the station forecourt. When finished, commuters will also benefit from new bus stops, cycleways and footways.

Banbury councillor Kieron Mallon said: ““As Banbury Guardian readers will know I have pushed for better access to Banbury Railway Station for some time so of course I am glad that the pressure has finally borne fruit.

A map showing the pedestrian route (in purple) during the closure of the footpath from Tramway Estate

"It will be short term disruption for long term gain. I hope the disruption is kept to a minimum to allow the construction works to be completed in full and I will of course monitor to see if OCC delivers on time.”

Councillor Judy Roberts, Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Development Strategy, said: “If you use the train station or travel along Tramway Road, please take a moment to plan ahead to avoid delays while we construct these very welcome improvements. Follow all signs and diversion routes for your own safety.”

Ms Roberts asked for patience while the improvements are made.

"When finished, the new route will make it easier to access the station and improve journey times for buses, taxis, pedestrians and cyclists, particularly those travelling from southern Banbury and Banbury town centre.”

The new cycle path at Banbury Station envisaged by artists for Oxfordshire County Council

Pedestrians, cyclists and those being dropped off by car will have no access to the station using Tramway Road from next Thursday until April 2025 because the footpath will be closed to allow for a new road and pavement layout to be constructed.

A diversion will be in place via Tramway Road, Swan Close, the A4260 (Concord Avenue), Bridge Street and Station Approach Road, which will take 20 minutes to walk.

Site cabins and fencing will be installed from next Monday. Work to dig up the existing Tramway Road footpath and divert drainage and utility pipes and cables will start from Monday, November 4.

From October to November 2024, two-way temporary traffic lights will be in place at Station Approach Road to manage traffic. Part of Station Approach Road and the west station car park will then be closed from November with traffic diverted through the west station car park to maintain a route through.

Cllr Kieron Mallon says he will keep an eye on the project to ensure Oxfordshire County Council sticks to its timetable

Work to construct the new northern extension to Tramway Road (road surface, footpath, cycle path and roundabout) will take place from late 2024 to spring 2025.

The west station car park will be fully closed from November, with the multi-storey car park still available. Commuters should look out for advance warning and diversion signs. Some pick-up and drop off locations will also need to change. The improved station car park will be built in the last stage of work. Construction is expected to finish in September 2025.

Oxfordshire County Council is working with Milestone Construction Limited to construct these improvements.

Funding is coming from the Housing and Growth Deal and existing developer contributions.