A fingerprint reader found the driver of this Mini to be disqualified

Thames Valley Police Roads Policing officers were responding to calls from members of the public about ‘poor driving’ by the driver of a Mini on the M40.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver was stopped but gave false details to the officers who produced a fingerprint reader to discover their identity.