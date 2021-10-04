Disqualified driver apprehended by police teams in Banbury after a search

Police apprehended a man who was under a disqualification order but driving this car

Banbury police thanked colleagues in the Thames Valley Roads Policing unit for their help in finding the man who was using a red car, pictured.

The police had received information about a disqualified driver who was 'out and about' in the Banbury area.

"Info received that a disqualified driver was out and about in the Banbury area. A successful area search (was conducted) by local officers and Roads Policing. A 42-year-old male from Banbury is now in custody," Thames Valley Police Banbury tweeted.