'Disgraceful' - newly surfaced road in village near Banbury is dug up for water works

The newly-laid surface of Crow Lane, Great Bourton which is being dug up by Thames Water

Great Bourton resident Brian Cannon contacted the Banbury Guardian following our reintroduction of the Pothole of the Week feature.

The badly potholed road in which he lives has been resurfaced – and for a while residents could not believe their luck.

However soon after, Thames Water contractors moved in and scored the road ready to dig it up.

Thames Water contractors in place to do work beneath the new surface of Crow Lane

Mr Cannon said: “Crow Lane was full of bad potholes for many years which were deemed by OCC Highways as being so bad it was recently completely resurfaced with three inches of solid tarmac, making this road surface the best ever known.

“Now Thames Water contractors are digging it up to lay a new water main. Why on earth can't highways liaise with utility companies so that if roadworks are planned they are delayed until after the work needing to be carried out by utility companies has been completed?

“It is disgraceful when thousands of pounds of tax payers funds are squandered in this way. I have lodged a complaint with OCC Highways over this matter,” he said.

Our photos show just a small section of the proposed trench line. One shows the contractors digging the trench further up the lane.

A resident of Great Bourton wants highways and utilities chiefs to liaise before undertaking works in an area

Mr Cannon said: “It is not the fault of the contractors doing the work but the lack of co-ordination between Oxfordshire County Council Highways and utility companies - in this case Thames Water. It is an absolute tragedy that a three inch thick recently-laid tarmac surface should be decimated in this way.”

A spokesman for Oxfordshire County Council said: “As highways authority, Oxfordshire County Council always liaises with utility companies to try to make sure requests to carry out roadworks do not cause unnecessary issues on the network.

"When work is carried out by utility companies, and others, they are required to make sure the road surfaces are left in a satisfactory condition.

“Our own road resurfacing programmes are organised to make the best use of the resources we have available for the 5,000km of roads we maintain.”