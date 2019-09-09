Discover Banbury's urban wildlife

Wild Banbury will be hosting three free wildlife events which will help you and your children discover Banbury's hidden urban wildlife.

The first event will be held at Hanwell Brook Wetland on Thursday, September 12 between 7pm and 8.30pm.

Wild Banbury transformed Spiceball Park in 2017, allowing more wildlife to flourish

The Urban Wildlife Safari event is free to attend and will be lead by a Wild Banbury project officer. Attendees will learn about the wildlife living in the town and parks and go searching for them. You will also learn about Banbury's urban wildlife and have a go using bat detectors.

Anyone attending is advised to bring a torch, families are welcome and children must be accompanied by an adult.

There will be two October Night Time Wildlife Safari events. The first takes place at the Hanwell Brook Wetland on Wednesday, October 16 between 6pm and 7.30pm.

The second will be held at Spiceball Park on Thursday, October 24 between 6pm and 7.30pm.

Bats will be among the animals to look out for

Both free events will focus on the wildlife found when the sun goes down.

Wild Banbury is ran by the Berks, Bucks and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trusts. For more information about the events and to register, visit the BBOWT website, or call Wild Banbury project officer, Tara Higgs, on 01865 775 476 or email tarahiggs@bbowt.org.uk.