Disabled resident says he was left feeling humiliated by 'rude' attitude of parish council near Banbury

Adderbury resident Philip Le Mare has long been involved with his village’s Morris men and attended last Wednesday’s (April 17) Adderbury Annual Parish Meeting to find out about the upcoming Morris dancing festival.

However, when Philip asked the chair of the parish council, Diane Bratt, about what facilities were available to those with hearing difficulties, he was left shocked by her response.

He said: “I approached Diane before the meeting started and asked her what facilities were available and whether there was a hearing loop.

The Adderbury Methodist Chapel where the village's parish council meetings take place.

"She told me that there were no facilities in the room they were using and that there was nothing she could do about it.”

Philip then reminded her of the legal obligation of the council to provide facilities for disabled people as introduced in the 2010 Equality Act, which prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities.

He said: “At this point, she said, ‘Well, you can hear me now, can’t you?’, which was very aggressive and quite unnecessary as all I was asking her for was the council’s obligation to comply with the law.

"She was rude and dismissive and shoved me away to continue talking to other people at the meeting.”

Once the meeting got underway, Philip raised a point of order to ask whether any hearing support facilities could be provided to him as he was unable to hear.

Philip added: “This caused a commotion, with comments from the crowd at the meeting such as, ‘here, borrow my hearing aid’, and ‘just turn your aids up’.

“The cacophony of noise at this point was so much that I couldn’t hear anything at all, so I just left the meeting, feeling embarrassed and disappointed by the lack of support.

“I was shocked by the dismissive and rude attitude towards me as a registered disabled person and ashamed of my fellow villagers' as I could not participate in a public meeting.”

Philip, a former parish councillor himself and someone heavily involved with organising events in the village, says he is disgusted by the way he was treated and that it has put him off attending further meetings.

He now wants hearing facilities provided for all future meetings and an apology from the council. He has also lodged formal complaints with the council and its governing body regarding how he was treated.

Fellow Adderbury resident Jamie Cox has also spoke about what he sees as bullying and an abuse of power at the parish council. He said: “This man is a key figure and a servant of the village. He, and nobody else for that matter, deserves to be humiliated in public by the very people who are in place to serve the community.

"This may be a trivial matter for some of you, but it’s the principle of one of the long-serving members of the community being made to feel that way.”