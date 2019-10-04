Dinosaurs and chocolate among Bloxham pre-schoolers dream homes

Children at Bloxham Pre-school have received construction-themed toys from a local housebuilder.

Miller Homes Southern donated £250 worth of toys including soft-play bricks, plastic wheelbarrows, shovels and hardhats.

The four-year-old pupils were also asked to design their dream home, with the winner of the most creative design being picked by Miller Homes development sales manager, Sue Nash, during the visit.

Sue, who is based at the nearby Weavers Fields development, said: “It’s always exciting watching children’s imagination at work, so I was delighted to get the chance to meet with the children and see their creations. The children designed some really fantastic masterpieces, making the final result very hard to judge.

“It was such a special moment hearing about each child’s dream home, and learning about what they believe is important for any family home. One of my favourite ideas though, came from a child who dreamed of living in a chocolate house with his mum – something many of us might have dreamt about as children. In the end, Thomas McVicker’s dinosaur house caught my eye for its bright colours and unique windows.”

Bloxham Pre-School’s supervisor Debbie Davies, said: “The construction roleplay resources are a brilliant addition to our classroom, with every child spending the day building structures and letting their imagination run wild. Each pupil was so eager to talk about the houses they designed and why it was special for them – it has been such a memorable experience and we’re really grateful to Miller Homes for their support.”