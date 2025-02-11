Did Banbury exist before the 10th century? A talk by an expert examines the evidence in Banbury Historical Society’s next event.

The society’s next lecture, this Thursday (February 13) features Professor John Blair talking about Organisation and Planning in the Mercian Kingdom: a context for Anglo-Saxon Banbury.

Prof Blair says although Banbury is undocumented before the 1060s, there is now important archaeological evidence for a ditched enclosure under Banbury Castle, perhaps radially planned, dating from the period of the Mercian supremacy.

This lecture will relate this feature to comparable sites and suggest a context in the organisation of the eighth to ninth-century Mercian kingdom.

Prof John Blair, Emeritus Fellow at the Queen’s College, Oxford

Professor John Blair is an Emeritus Fellow at the Queen’s College, Oxford. He is a medieval historian and archaeologist with research interests in buildings, settlement and landscape.

Lectures take place at Banbury Museum but you can watch at home, by emailing [email protected]. Non-members may attend one lecture free but will then be invited to pay, or to join the society.