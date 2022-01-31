Developers have submitted plans to the council to bring 31 homes to the edge of King's Sutton near Banbury

Developers Rectory Homes have submitted plans to West Northamptonshire Council to bring 31 homes to the village of King's Sutton near Banbury.

The developers initially approached King’s Sutton Parish Council last year about it plans for a residential development of a site located off Hampton Drive and adjacent to Blenheim Rise.

A public consultation event was held at the Millennium Hall in the village in late August 2021. Developers made a follow-up presentation to Kings Sutton Parish Council in November 2021.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parish council released some details about the developer's presentation.

The company said: “The intention is to develop roughly half the site for housing with the remainder used for the creation of new open space, habitat creation and other ecological enhancements.”

The planning application claim's an important part of the proposal relates to the provision of landscaped areas located in strategic locations within the site, these include a large informal open space area to the north of the site and landscaped areas along the western and southern boundary to protect the privacy of the existing residential properties.

The company’s plan is to build 31 houses of which they say half would be 'affordable' homes. The developer's plans claim the development will include 10 four bedroom, 10 three bedroom and 11 two bedroom homes.

Rectory Homes has submitted plans to bring 30 new homes to the edge of the village of King's Sutton. (Image from King's Sutton Parish Council website)

The plans claim the proposed development will include 15 'affordable,' homes, and four of those will be 'First Homes.' Of the remaining 11 affordable homes eight will be offered as

affordable rent and three will be delivered as shared ownership.

The developers also claim the scheme has been designed with sustainable principles in mind such using heating systems like air source heat pumps and all plots will be provided with the necessary infrastructure in place to enable EV charging.

The proposal also claims there will be an improvement to the existing flood risk situation to the site and properties downstream of the site through the creation of an attenuation pond in the

The site at the edge of King's Sutton where developers Rectory Homes have submitted plans to build 31 homes (Image from Rectory Homes via the King's Sutton village website)

north-west corner of the site to hold surface water flows from the wider flood catchment area. The proposed site also includes large areas of open public space and two attenuation ponds on the site.

Local residents who have views on the proposed development can submit them using the comments tab through the district council website here: https://snc.planning-register.co.uk/plandisp.aspx?recno=112764At least two area residents have already submitted comments to the council objecting to the housing development, which included concerns over flooding in the area, and the potential rise in traffic brought on by a new development.

The deadline for submitting comments is February 17.