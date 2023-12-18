Developers submit new application for 140 acres of 'untouchable' Banbury farmland

Developers have submitted a new application to build a vast expanse of warehousing on 140 acres of historic and 'untouchable' Banbury farmland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The original plan for Huscote Farm, which sought consent to build over swathes of ancient ridge and furrow pasture linking the recently-built Frontier Park with the M40 was withdrawn before a public inquiry could be held.

But a new application – https://planningregister.cherwell.gov.uk/Planning/Display/23/03428/OUT - has just been lodged with Cherwell District Council, requesting permission to build 10 warehouses around 23m high (the equivalent to four double decker buses) and totalling 1.5m sq ft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant Greystoke GB says: “The plans and design approach together with the supporting illustrative strategies demonstrate how the proposed development for (the land) can be delivered to meet the three key National Planning Policy Framework objectives of sustainable design.”

Keep Nethercote Rural, has appealed to those against the development to re-submit their objections to the council, since previous ones will not be taken forward to the new application.

Spokesman Lisa Phipps said: “Despite the last one being refused on 15 planning grounds, the location map in the new one is the same as before. However no comments made by objectors get carried forward, so people need to resubmit their objections.

"They will need to quote the new application reference – 23/03428/OUT - as it will be considered from scratch with only comments on the new application taken into account. But they can copy what they said last time if they wish.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mrs Phipps said although the area of Huscote Farm is not earmarked for development in Cherwell District Council (CDC) Local Plan (and in fact was specifically excluded from the draft Local Plan 2040) an application was made for industrial development on the land in May 2022.

An aerial view of the ancient farmland developers wish to place 23m high warehouses on

Many statutory consultants objected to the application and public objections ran to hundreds. Late 2022, the application went to appeal but was withdrawn when the applicant failed to provide information required by the Planning Inspectorate.

Mrs Phipps said: “In February CDC planning committee voted unanimously to refuse the original proposal. To then submit an application for an identical proposal shows complete lack of respect for our Local Planning Authority policies and no regard for Banbury residents who objected in their hundreds.

"The applicant, Greystoke GB, has made no attempt to engage with the public and it comes across as an arrogant attempt to get their way as opposed to considering what is needed and wanted in the local area.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the many objections to the proposed scheme is the old Banbury bugbear of traffic.

A drawing of the layout imagined by developer's agent Greystoke GB

“Anyone travelling across J11 of M40 will know the traffic misery on the A422 and A361 only too well; the road infrastructure simply hasn’t kept up with the growth of the town and this bottleneck takes a lot of the pressure. Adding more traffic to an already buckling road network will hugely increase the traffic problems for locals,” said Mrs Phipps.