Developer appeals over plan for 700-home estate expanding Brackley towards Banbury

A developer has appealed over a council’s failure to determine a plan for 700 more homes, expanding Brackley towards Banbury.

Developers Ashfield Land and Vulpes Land applied for outline planning consent for up to 700 houses, a rugby pitch and allotments on 86.78 acres of farmland west of Brackley. Its access roads would be from Halse Road and the A422 Brackley to Banbury road.

The application was made to West Northants Council in April 2021 but has not been determined.

In the meantime Southfields School, which prospective residents’ children might have attended has been closed. Objectors say other schools cannot manage sufficient expansion to accommodate them.

Farmland totalling 87 acres would be lost to housing if developers win an appeal to get consent to build near Barckley

Lack of capacity at dentists’ and doctors’ surgeries and a permanent police station is another major concern as is sufficient employment opportunities.

Opponents worry about loss of food-producing farmland, habitat and biodiversity on the site’s farmland.

Farthinghoe is seriously worried about the increase in traffic while the developers praise their plan’s road links to Banbury and the M40 via the A422.

Mick Morris, chairman of the Farthinghoe Parish Council said: “These 700 Houses, I understand, are not part of the local plan and are an addition.

An artist's impression of 700 houses that would be built on the development site west of Brackley

“These would add considerably to our traffic problems, being only 2.8 miles away. We understand 400 houses are already approved for Turweston Road, 180 approved for the Brackley - Radstone Road and 900 for Radstone Fields. We’re sure there are further developments being discussed but not yet public knowledge.

“We also understand there may be good historic reasons for rumours concerning the possibility of 1000 houses close to the A422 between Brackley and Hinton-in-the-Hedges.

“All this development would have a profound effect on traffic passing through Farthinghoe. We have experience of past developments in Brackley with a plethora of tippers and construction machinery carrying soil away and aggregates being brought in – most from the Tarmac Railhead at Banbury.

“Additionally we have the growth of HGVs from Frontier Park, the possibility of Huscote Farm (awaiting appeal judgement) and planned extensive warehousing at Baynards Green.

“We are totally unconvinced the effects of any of this growth, past growth or future growth is taken into account when considering Farthinghoe’s traffic problems. Once construction was finished there would be more traffic in general.”

The developers say: "The site is well located for residential development; it is able to contribute to the existing community within Brackley through the provision of valuable new homes as well facilities for recreation and play.

"The site has the capacity to accommodate new homes, including an element of affordable housing - provided in accordance with local need, subject to viability. The proposals will include infrastructure, public open space and landscape areas.”

Clare Caldwell, chair of the Hinton Parish Meeting said: “There is no evidence that Brackley needs these 700 houses, 1500 people, 1000 cars. This appears to be building for building’s sake - or rather the developers’.

"The development will take away the centre of Brackley even further. The town cannot already cope with parking volumes. There are very curious arguments in the documents whereby the developers seem to be making a case for building based on the high average spend and low obesity levels in South Northants - rubbish, they just want to make money.”

The application can be found on the WNC planning portal here.