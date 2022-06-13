Detectives arrest 15-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with stabbing in Banbury on Saturday

Forensics officers leave People's Park after examining the scene of the stabbing for evidence

Yesterday afternoon, Thames Valley Police officers in Banbury arrested the youth, who is from Oxford, following the incident in People’s Park yesterday at around 4pm on Saturday. A 21-year-old man suffered serious stab injuries.

The victim remains in hospital in a serious, but stable condition and the arrested boy remains in custody.

Officers are renewing their appeal for witnesses to the incident to come forward and contact police.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Rob Platt, based at Banbury police station, said: “We are continuing a full and thorough investigation into this incident and have now made an arrest.

“I would again urge anybody with any information or who witnessed the incident to please contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43220255119.

“I would like again to place on record my praise for those members of the public who came to the immediate aid of the victim, applying emergency first aid until medical professionals arrived at the scene.

“Their actions have undoubtedly given the victim the best possible chance of surviving his injuries, and I commend them for their swift response.”