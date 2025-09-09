Derelict 'shack' and algae-filled lake near Banbury are said to be new home for Beyonce and Jay-Z

Pictures of a property said to be a new home near Banbury for Beyonce and Jay-Z show a derelict 'shack' and algae-filled lake.

But the 58 acres at Wigginton would be developed to include a mansion with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms overlooking the lake.

The pop duo are said to be in the final stages of purchasing the land on the outskirts of Wigginton after receiving planning permission for a 'spectacular rural estate'.

Drone images of the land show sprawling fields - with just one ramshackle building and a large lake filled with algae.

An aerial view of the land Beyonce and Jay-Z are said to have bought at Wigginton

The village has no pub or shops - but does have two churches and a community book swap shop.

Today locals said there weren't too aware of her work and expressed their concerns over the potential increase of house prices. Others said they didn't want limousines or paparazzi "swarming" around the village.

David, 71, who has lived here for over 60 years said: “It’s a big project to do - to build a house over a lake. It’s a man made lake. She is going to make a house over the lake - nice idea! It’s very romantic and pretty.

“I don’t know what it’s going to be like really. People do buy houses around here and the prices are going up and it could even be more so.

Sleepy Wigginton, where Beyonce and Jay-Z are said to have bought a 58-acre property

“I don’t know much about Beyoncé. I think everybody has been looking her up to see what she’s like.

“I don’t think it will make much difference because we have already got David Beckham, Claudia Winkleman, all the people are here. It’s just another one isn’t it?''

One local who has moved to the area 12 years ago said: "I couldn't believe they bought what it is - it is a shack. It is such a lovely quiet village you don't want to have a lot of black limousines going up and down the road because they are going to have a lot of police escorts.

''My grandson will think this is wonderful that they are coming here. The houses will go up in price hugely and it is already a very expensive area to live because of where it is in Cotswolds.

A bird's eye view of the Wigginton countryside. Celebrities Beyonce and Jay-Z are said to want to build a mansion on 58 acres

''I think it will change the village. I have already got texts from lots of people saying 'oh god you've got new neighbours' She probably would be coming into the village faith but she wouldn't. I don't know why the bought it. She wants to be secluded but she still going to get us dog walkers walking through.''

Another woman who moved in recently with her family said she hopes the village won't be "swarming with helicopters and paparazzi".

She said she used to live in LA and had move to Wigginton for a calmer life.

"I think it's quite funny that we left LA because it was just a world that revolved around the entertainment industry and celebrity and now it's here as well," she said.

"I welcome everybody. I do think this area lacks diversity so I am all for it. I love Beyoncé she is amazing."

Wigginton’s pub The White Swan shut down during lockdown and has not re-opened.