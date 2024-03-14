Deputy Lieutenant of Oxfordshire and her husband prepare for a cycling challenge for local charity

Moira said, “I got involved with MyVision through the Lieutenancy as one of 40 Deputies who work across the county engaging and encouraging a variety of organisations on behalf of His Majesty the King. When I was invited to be a Patron I was delighted. I have been so impressed with the work MyVision does supporting people with visual impairment such as getting them online and offering opportunities to socialise and exercise. I therefore decided to take part in this fundraising work separate from my work as a Deputy Lieutenant. I am really grateful to my husband for his support with this too - I owe him!