Deputy Lieutenant of Oxfordshire and her husband prepare for a cycling challenge for local charity
MyVision Oxfordshire Patron and Deputy Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, Moira Darlington has long been an active member of the local community.
After moving to Oxford in 1985, she has been involved with numerous charitable organisations in the county and has played a large role in many social initiatives.
Moira said, “I got involved with MyVision through the Lieutenancy as one of 40 Deputies who work across the county engaging and encouraging a variety of organisations on behalf of His Majesty the King. When I was invited to be a Patron I was delighted. I have been so impressed with the work MyVision does supporting people with visual impairment such as getting them online and offering opportunities to socialise and exercise. I therefore decided to take part in this fundraising work separate from my work as a Deputy Lieutenant. I am really grateful to my husband for his support with this too - I owe him!
More than 2 million people in the UK are living with sight loss and around 24,000 people in Oxfordshire are part of that statistic. The funds raised through this event will be vital in helping people with sight loss across Oxfordshire to have independent and active lives.
Please consider supporting Moira and Stephen by donating to their fundraising page: