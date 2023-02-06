A map showing the stretch of motorway affected and the diversion route

There will be land closures and ‘occasionally’ the M40 will be closed entirely between Banbury and Jn 12, Gaydon. Diversions will be in place through Banbury and Warwick Road.

National Highways is embarking on work from today to install new cables and renew current traffic equipment. They say once complete, drivers will benefit from safer journeys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

”We plan to complete this work over eight weeks between Monday, February 6 – Thursday, 30 March. We will be working both weekdays and weeknights, weather conditions permitting,": said Steve Cox, Project Manager.

“To carry out the work safely, we will need to implement a number of lane closures and occasionally close the M40 between junctions 11 and 12, diverting traffic as detailed,”