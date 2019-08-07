Dedication for Banbury champion

A plaque honouring the late Banbury historian and Banbury Guardian contributor, Brian Little, was unveiled yesterday in Church Lane.

The Pocketful of Sunshine installation created by the Banbury Business Improvement District (BID) was officially dedicated to the late author during a 30 minute ceremony attended by Brian's wife, Margaret and close friends.

Caroline Winn and Margaret Little

The dedication is fitting as throughout the years Brian's features in the Banbury Guardian certainly brought readers a little bit of happiness.

Known to many as Mr Banbury, Brian passed away at the end of March this year aged 82.