Deddington pub to raise money for Fire Fighters Charity with Aunt Sally competition

A pub in Deddington will host a traditional Aunt Sally competition to raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity following the tragic fire at Bicester Motion last month (May 15).

Keen Aunt Sally players Nick and Sarah Timms were so touched by the tragedy that they felt obliged to help the fire service in any way they could.

That resulted in them organising an Aunt Sally competition to be held at their local pub, The Unicorn Inn in Deddington, on Saturday, June 21.

Nick said: “We were on holiday when the fire happened in Bicester, but to hear that firefighters had died on the news gave us a visceral response.

“We felt like we wanted to do something to help but couldn’t think of anything, so we decided to raise a load of money for the Fire Fighters Charity.

“We play on the Unicorn’s Aunt Sally team, so to organise a tournament was the first thing that came to mind to make money.”

Nick and Sarah hope around 16 teams from pubs across the county and beyond will join them for the tournament and help to raise money for charity.

Nick added: “The response we have gotten from other Aunt Sally teams and sponsors has been amazing.”

Alongside the Aunt Sally action, there will also be a BBQ and a raffle with some fantastic prizes.

The raffle prizes include a taster menu session at the Michelin-starred Nut Tree Inn in Murcott, a special hamper from Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop, a model car and a goody bag from the Alpine F1 Team, visitor passes for Waddesdon Manor, and more.

Nick and Sarah hope the Aunt Sally competition will become an annual fundraising event if it goes well.

Nick said: “A lot of hard work has gone into organising the competition, and it wouldn’t have been possible without help from some of our sponsors, which includes Sainsbury’s who have provided supplies for the BBQ; Hampton’s Estate Agents; and MG Scaffolding.

“Of course, we have to say a massive thank you to Mark and Hannah at the Unicorn Inn for letting us hold the event at their pub.”

For more information about the event, including how to sponsor, call Sarah on 07871 411081.

What is Aunt Sally?

Aunt Sally is a traditional English game, played mainly in pub gardens in Oxfordshire, in which players throw sticks or battens at a ball, known as a 'dolly', balanced on top of a stick.