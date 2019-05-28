Deddington Car Fest is set to be a huge attraction

One of Deddington’s summer highlights takes place on Sunday, June 9 when the public gets a chance to see and ride in a huge array of cars.

The Deddy Car Fest - in the Market Place - is set to be a huge attraction raising money for the Deddington Festival and The Lily Foundation.

Motoring enthusiasts can book trips in some of the most luxurious and unusual cars, from a 1950s Bentley to a classic Carmaro muscle car, Aston Martins, Porsches and Ferraris, a threee-wheeled Morgan and a Monster Truck.

And there will be around 20 other static classic motors to admire - as well as a Prodrive Formula One car.

Organiser David Murray-Hundley said: “The event is a mix of display cars and also cars for passenger rides. Our displays will include the Fastest Shed in the World as well as 15 classic motorbikes.

“We get a let of support from larger companies like Prodrive, Karcher, Brabham and Renault Formula 1, to Eagles Fine Foods, Swann Financial and others and we are really grateful for their help.”

Rides can be booked at www.deddycarfest.co.uk. Prices per car are £10, £15 and £20. The event takes place from 11am - 4pm.

There will be a barbecue with food provided by Eagles and an ice-cream van.

Some of the funds raised will be donated to The Lily Foundation in memory of a local child called Grace Connor who died last year, aged three, of mitochondrial disease.

Some proceeds will go to Deddington Festival whose funds are given to local causes for all age groups

Mr Murray-Hundley said: “I think it’s very important to support charities that affect people on our doorstep.”

“Thank you to our amazing volunteers and drivers, Simon Keeping MD at Karcher who has helped support us for the second year, Prodrive, Renault Sport, Swann Financial, Eagles Finest Foods, Heritage Detailing Centre, Tuthill Porsche, Brabham, Cox’s Garage, The Cyclogical Shop, Cherwell District Council, Deddington Parish Council Banbury Sound and of course the Banbury Guardian.”

For more preview pictures click heere