A decision about a ‘temporary’ congestion charge in Oxford affecting Banbury motorists will be made next week – new concessions have been mooted after a majority came out against it.

The £5 daily charge for cars on six city roads is seen as a way to reduce traffic. It is advertised as temporary, but a complete ban of all cars on the same roads would begin, as a trial, as soon as the ‘temporary’ period ended. This will be when Botley Road reopens next August. It has been closed for rebuilding of Oxford Station.

Those against the charge, including Banbury’s Keep the Horton General group which advocates for Horton patients, say the diversion of many cars onto the ring road will make journeys to Oxford hospitals even longer than now.

Nearly 75% of those responding to a public consultation came out against the scheme.

Oxfordshire County Council (OCC) planners have amended the scheme to offer concessions including free Park and Ride travel and new categories of permit, allowing some cars to avoid the charge.

A decision on whether to introduce the scheme will be made by the council’s cabinet on September 10.

OCC says: “Traffic levels and congestion in and around Oxford are high. We have to do something about this. Our aim is to reduce congestion by trialling camera-operated traffic filters on six roads in the city to help lower the number of private car journeys.

“The temporary congestion charge is designed to reduce congestion in Oxford while Botley Road is closed and while we are unable to start the traffic filters trial. The scheme would improve bus services and make it easier for those with permits, including community health and care workers, carers, blue badge holders and traders, to travel by car into and around the city.”

Those flouting the ‘filter’/ban would receive a £70 fine.

Keith Strangwood, chairman of KTHG said: “This is not a ‘temporary’ congestion charge. It is a fill-in charge until Botley Road reopens and the trial ban begins. It’s pretty obvious that pushing all cars onto the ring road is going to cause huge congestion.

"How is this going to work when the proposed Oxford Utd Stadium begins its 45-minute total road closures either side of a match? The roads are going to be paralysed.

"This is absolutely not sensible roads management. We are extremely concerned for patients, some with distressing conditions and others who may have urgent needs such as being in labour.

"The reason a downgrade of the Horton General Hospital was prevented by the Health Secretary in 2008 was because Oxford is too far for patients to travel. These extra problems, plus the increases in traffic in the last 17 years make the situation impossible for Banbury area patients.

"We must have the promised review of maternity and essential hospital services to find ways of returning them to Banbury.”

People on social media in Banbury were unhappy about a charge.

“There's nothing in Oxford for locals anymore,” said one. “It's all about tourists and students. You're probably better off going to Birmingham. The city is being killed slowly by single-minded puritans who think we can all afford EVs and £8000 electric bikes.”

Another said: “Worried about congestion but keep building giant sized warehouses and increased HGV traffic along the M40?"