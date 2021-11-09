Death of man found in Banbury car park 'unexplained' say police

A man with a pedal cycle was discovered on the ground in a Banbury pub's car park last weekend.

The man was discovered on the ground at 11.24pm on Saturday November 6 in the car park of the Barley Mow public house on Warwick Road in the town.

The man, who was 58-years-old, was taken to the Horton General Hospital, where sadly, he passed away.

Investigating officer PC Brian Perry of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Bicester, said: “At the current time, we are treating the man’s death as unexplained but not suspicious.

“However, we currently have no witnesses or CCTV coverage which would explain how the man came to be on the floor.

“As such, I am appealing to anybody who was in the area between 11pm and 11.20pm on Saturday evening who believes that they saw this man to please get in touch with police.

“We believe he may have been on the ground for a period of up to 15 minutes, and a number of people are believed to have gone to where he was on the floor, and then raise the alarm.

“I would ask any of those people, if you have not yet spoken to police, to please get in touch, as we continue to investigate the cause of this man’s death.

“Although formal identification has not yet taken place, we have identified the man’s next of kin, and they are being supported by officers at this time.