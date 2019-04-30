Deadline looms for open art exhibition entries at Heseltine Gallery

Artistic professionals and debutants have just a few weeks left to prepare and submit their work for the 2019 Heseltine Gallery Open Art Exhibition in Middleton Cheney.

Part of Oxfordshire Artweeks, every year around 100 up and coming and established artists submit their work to the exhibition gaining exposure and potentially a cash prize sponsored by JS Fine Art and the chance to take part in follow-up exhibitions.

This year, art dealer Alexandra Williams joins the award selection panel, in the gallery named after her father, Michael Heseltine, at Chenderit School.

South Northamptonshire Council executive director for operations Jane Carr said: “We have a very productive and talented community of artists in the district.

“But they do not have access to many good exhibition opportunities in the region so we want to support them when they come along.

"We also need to leave the door open to the first-timers wanting to display their work and nurture grass roots creativity.”

Entries for the exhibition can be submitted on Tuesday, May 7, and Wednesday, May 8. The exhibition is open to the public between Saturday, May 11, and Thursday, May 23.

The Heseltine Gallery in Middleton Cheney is the district’s only public gallery and is supported by South Northamptonshire Council community grants.

The exhibition is open to artists from south Northants and north Oxfordshire working in any medium and submissions are £5 per entry.

Exhibitor information and entry forms are available from SNC’s web page for arts and culture - www.southnorthants.gov.uk/art-and-culture, from libraries or by email: sue.carverhill@cherwellandsouthnorthants.gov.uk or phone 01295 221980.