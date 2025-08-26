Jo Bates and Loti Innes-Parry's ex-racehorse As You Like It, now destined for the Horse of the Year Show

A dazzling horse and rider duo from Banbury has seen off the opposition to reach the Horse of the Year Show.

Cropredy rider Jo Bates and Loti Innes-Parry’s thoroughbred ex-racehorse As I See It qualified at the Sport Horse Breeding of Great Britain championships at Addington earlier this month.

The pair will compete with other qualifiers in the SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse (ROR) championship at HOYS in October.

Jo Bates’ success with the stunning bay gelding As I See It came after a hotly contested class of 24 ex-racehorses – all competing for just one HOYS ticket.

The class was judged by Richard Ramsay (conformation) and Robin Caterall (ride). Entries were divided into two sections with four combinations from each section coming forward for a final judging and the placings.

This was just the second time in the ring this summer for Jo Bates and As I see It. This win followed a second place at the Hartpury University SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse qualifier the previous week.

Jo said: “He’s been amazing from start to finish. Loti went off on her holidays currently kayaking in Wales, a well-deserved break from her work as a farrier. We went to Hartpury as a ‘getting to know each other’ exercise which was pretty successful too.

“Loti has owned As I See It for three or four years and they’ve been successful in the RoR Challenge and dressage as well as at the RoR Winter Championship. They also qualified for HOYS as amateurs in the SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse last year.

"Loti decided that As I See It would have his best shot at HOYS this year – she just wants to enjoy the time she has, outside of work, for riding her lovely horse.”

SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse organsier, Nicolina Mackenzie of the Absolutely Genuine Company said: "We are delighted to be back at the National Supreme Hunter Championships SHB(GB) show for the SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse qualifier. We saw some fabulous horses entered and it was great to see plenty of new faces – human and equine – in the ring today.

"Our thanks goes to judges, Richard Ramsay and Robin Caterall and the organising team at the National Supreme Hunter Championship for allowing us to hold our qualifier here.”

Leading equine Insurance brokers, SEIB Insurance Brokers set up Racehorse to Riding Horse nearly 20 years ago to celebrate ex-racehorses and give them a chance of success in a second career. SEIB has a long association with the showing world and is renowned for 'putting something back' by supporting many equestrian events and activities in addition to Search for a Star.

Horse of the Year Show takes place from October 8 – 12 and includes everything from Mounted Games to harness horses and ponies, ridden showing for various breeds, masterclasses, displays showjumping from ponies to top professionals and heavy horses.

There is also a huge shopping village selling everything from trailers and lorries to stable goods, riding clothes, gifts, foods and jewellery. See https://hoys.co.uk/