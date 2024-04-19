David Beckham donates signed Inter Miami shirt to Banbury charity's 50th anniversary fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The charity, which has its headquarters on Albert Street, will celebrate 50 years of providing emotional support to Banbury residents this year.

To mark the milestone, staff from the charity reached out to the former England, Manchester United and Real Madrid star – who lives locally – to ask if he could help raise some essential funds for them.

When asked how the collaboration with David Beckham came about, volunteer with Banbury Samaritans Tim Brooks said: “We just asked him. He’s a global megastar, and it's not like we are his mates but we thought the worst thing that could happen was just him saying no.

Local superstar David Beckham has donated an Inter Miami football shirt for auction to raise money for the Banbury branch of Samaritans, pictured here with Victoria Prentis MP.

"He didn’t say no, and we are absolutely delighted that he has agreed to help us.”

Money raised from the auction, which starts at £100, will go towards covering electricity, phone bills and other costs needed to operate the charity’s centre.

Branch director Yvonne Stowe said: 'We are so grateful to David Beckham for this kind gesture, which means such a lot to our 90 local volunteers. All the work at Banbury Samaritans is done by volunteers, but the money raised will help pay the bills to keep the branch running and answering calls seven days a week'.

The ex-footballer, who has lived in Great Tew near Chipping Norton since 2016, will sign the name of the auction winner on the back of the Inter Miami home shirt.

To celebrate half a century of charitable service volunteers past and present will gather in the town hall next month for a party, where they hope to announce how much money the shirt has raised.

Tim added: “50 years here in Banbury is a long time, and having this celebration will give us the opportunity to thank all of the volunteers who give up their time and raise some money with the shirt."

The nationwide Samaritans celebrated its 70th anniversary last year and is one of the main sponsors of the London Marathon on Sunday (April 21).

The auction gets underway on Saturday (April 20) and will end on Sunday (May 5).