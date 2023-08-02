Daughter barred from Banbury care home after complaining about her 93-year-old mother's care

A Banbury woman believes she was barred from entering her 93-year-old mother’s care home because she had complained about her treatment.

Elizabeth Firn and her mother, Eileen Dilley, in the Horton General Hospital's F Ward last week

Elizabeth Firn, who had been her mother’s carer prior to her operation, claims that staff at The Ridings told her mother to ‘zip it’, that she was a nuisance and they would be glad when she left.

Her mother, Eileen Dilley, is currently in the Horton General Hospital with a broken leg, sustained one night during Mrs Firn’s four-week ban.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Care home Anchor said it had consulted the Care Quality Commission who had found prohibiting access to the home ‘appropriate and fair’.

Eileen Dilley this week, recovering from a broken leg in the Horton General Hospital

“I believe this fall happened because carers did not answer mother's alarm bell soon enough. They came after hearing mother screaming. They were all aware through her care plan that mother was a ‘fall risk’,” said Mrs Firn.

Mrs Dilley was moved to The Ridings, off Daventry Road, Banbury, in June following treatment in hospital.

What followed was a series of incidents which culminated in Mrs Firn complaining to manager Anna Jakes, after an arrangement for her mother to be made ready to be taken out to lunch had not been observed. The two disagreed. Mrs Firn insists she remained polite throughout. The manager barred Mrs Firn from entering The Ridings for a month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mrs Firn said: “Not being able to visit mother inside prevented me from helping my mother with various care needs. I couldn't even take flowers in or sit on give mother a cuddle, watch TV together or settle her down for bed some evenings.

Eileen Dilley, meeting her daughter outside The Ridings after she had been barred from entering the care home

"I had to see mother outside in her wheelchair. I asked if I could go into mother's room once because it was raining and cold. I was refused because of the ‘visiting restrictions’. Another time we were forced to go into the hot sun which was not recommended because of mother’s skin cancer and heart failure.

"Mother would cry asking if I still loved her and why didn't I want to visit anymore. You can imagine the heart break this caused us.

"Anna Jakes never put anything in writing to explain why she had banned me; she never suggested a proper meeting that could be monitored professionally by a social worker. There were never any fair procedures implemented.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mrs Firn said she had been taken in through a back door for GP visits which she described as ‘hypocritical’.

The Ridings care home in Calder Close, Grimsbury, Banbury

Mrs Firn said her requests for her mother to have a urine sample taken were denied, though a test at the Horton revealed a urinary tract infection (UTI) for which she was given antibiotics immediately.

"Mother told me she was in her room for long periods on her own, the alarm bell taking ages to be answered. Mum mentioned times she did not have any water.

“She was also spoken to inappropriately, being told to ‘shut up and zip it’ and ‘you’re just a nuisance’ and ‘we'll be glad when you leave’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Mum told me of times her walker was not by her and she was concerned and scared as could not do anything without it. There were marks on mother’s wrist where she said a carer had grabbed her mobile from her. A team leader tried to brush this off saying my mother was just ‘playing me’."

Eileen Dilley with her daughter Elizabeth Firn enjoying a holiday a few years ago

She said Mrs Dilley’s own descriptions of her treatment were denied by the home on the basis she had been given a diagnosis of early vascular dementia and what she said could not be believed.

Mrs Firn said her mother’s personal wheelchair was not kept for her, and she once found her mother’s spectacles shut away in a sluice room. There are disputes about Mrs Dilley’s ‘fall mat’ which was not placed where it should have been. Mrs Dilley was accused of rolling it up and putting it under her bed herself but Mrs Firn said she was not capable of doing this.

Anchor confirmed Mrs Firn had been banned but said the manager wanted to support Mrs Dilley and establish a mutual relationship in future. However Mrs Firn had said her mother would never return to The Ridings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maria Bamford, director of care services south said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our residents and colleagues is our top priority. Visits by loved ones are welcome, supported and encouraged as we understand how it can boost wellbeing. We also have a duty of care for all of our residents and colleagues and have a robust anti-social behaviour policy in place to ensure this.

“If a person visiting a care home breaches the anti-social behaviour policy, alternative measures are put in place. In this specific and isolated incident, due to the family member breaking this policy, safeguarding procedures were implemented.

"We conducted a thorough investigation along with our regulator the Care Quality Commission who found that the measures, including prohibiting access to the home by this particular family member, are appropriate and fair.

“We are committed to working closely with the resident involved to ensure her care needs are met.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A November 2022 CQC inspection downgraded The Ridings to ‘requires improvement’, saying the service was not always safe, effective, responsive or well led. See Banbury Guardian report here.

After that inspection the CQC requested an action plan from The Ridings to understand what they would do to improve the standards of quality and safety. They said they would work alongside the provider and local authority to monitor progress and continue to monitor information they received about the service, which would help inform when they next inspected.