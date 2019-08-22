Dassett event raises the roof

Dassett Eventing, a producer of Irish Eventing Horses based near Avon Dassett, opened its gates to the public in June, for a family fun and open day, to raise much needed funds to replace Fenny Compton church's roof.

The event featured dressage, showjumping and cross-country demonstrations. In addition Shetland pony, Toshy, was on duty giving pony rides to the younger children.

There were plant sales, tea and cakes, fun stalls and games also.

After totting up all donations and proceeds of the evening it has been announced that the Dassett Eventing raised £1257.64.

This went towards repairs using a felt covering, which now means that the historic 14th-century church is watertight and useable.

Funds have also been spent on installing a roof alarm after thieves had stolen lead from the roof requiring the input of cash for the repairs.

As only a small portion of the roof lead was stolen, so there is still more lead that the thieves could potentially come back for and needs protecting.

The church is still some way off raising enough money to be able to replace the all of the lead and restore the roof to its former glory.