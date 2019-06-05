Dancer Wayne Sleep helps to celebrate volunteers at Cornhill Centre

The Cornhill Centre welcomed Royal Voluntary Service ambassador Wayne Sleep as part of its Volunteers’ Week celebrations on Monday.

The famous dancer joined charity chief executive Catherine Johnston and staff for a party to celebrate the volunteers who help to run the Banbury centre.

Catherine Johnstone, Ann Kerr and Wayne Sleep at the event. Photo: RVS

Volunteer Chris Seddon was given an award for ten years of service while Ann Kerr, Jan Cox and Sarah McDonald were awarded for five years during the event.

Wayne said: “It was an honour to present the long service awards and meet the volunteers who give their time so generously to help others.

"It’s important that we take the time to appreciate their support and dedication and give thanks for the huge contribution they make every week.

"I always feel truly inspired when I meet volunteers and hope that their week will encourage others to step forward too.”

Catherine added: “The group of volunteers we are celebrating at the event are an incredible example of the hard work and dedication of all our volunteers.

"They should be very proud of what they do; they make a huge difference to the people they support, and I’m sure they’d all agree that they also thoroughly enjoy what they do.”

To find out more about RVS volunteering opportunities and local services contact stephen.kilsby@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk, call 01295 264214 or visit royalvoluntaryservice.co.uk